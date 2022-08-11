Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 317 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 566.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

NYSE COF opened at $112.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $98.54 and a 1-year high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $207.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.93.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,813,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,542,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,813,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,542,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $304,663.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,534 shares of company stock valued at $10,226,924 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

