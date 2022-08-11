Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.12% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust worth $2,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 6.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 19,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 69.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 8,532 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.3% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 18,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 27.1% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 16,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Washington Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.25.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $21.35 on Thursday. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $20.06 and a 52 week high of $26.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 213.50 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 680.00%.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.