Brown Advisory Inc. Lowers Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,697 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RF. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial to $24.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.60.

Regions Financial Trading Up 3.5 %

NYSE:RF opened at $22.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.48. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $25.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.29.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. Regions Financial had a net margin of 32.85% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.63%.

Regions Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.