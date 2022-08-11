Great Lakes Advisors LLC Invests $252,000 in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APO. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 9,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 5,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 61.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Apollo Global Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $81.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 3.6 %

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total transaction of $819,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 526,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,740,621. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $59.99 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.88. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.97 and a 1-year high of $81.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 36.22% and a negative net margin of 44.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -51.45%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Articles

