Post (NYSE:POST) PT Raised to $98.00

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Evercore ISI to $98.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Post from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Post in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Post from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Post from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.83.

Post Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of POST stock opened at $85.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.63. Post has a twelve month low of $62.83 and a twelve month high of $91.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Post had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Post will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Post news, Director Gregory L. Curl sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total value of $328,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,123.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Post news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $394,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,164.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory L. Curl sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total value of $328,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,306,123.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,250 shares of company stock worth $743,390 in the last 90 days. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Post

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Post by 387.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,430,000 after purchasing an additional 59,437 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Post by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,454,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,916,000 after acquiring an additional 111,209 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Post during the 4th quarter worth $137,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC grew its stake in Post by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 172,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,961,000 after buying an additional 16,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Post during the 4th quarter worth $1,364,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

