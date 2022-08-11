Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 254,822 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 4,447,348 shares.The stock last traded at $1.53 and had previously closed at $1.58.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Globalstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.32.
Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.
