Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Shares Gap Up to $26.43

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.43, but opened at $27.35. Dorchester Minerals shares last traded at $27.50, with a volume of 53 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Dorchester Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Get Dorchester Minerals alerts:

Dorchester Minerals Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.24.

Dorchester Minerals Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dorchester Minerals

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.969 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This is an increase from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.07%. Dorchester Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMLP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,696 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 23,169 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 609,720 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,066,000 after purchasing an additional 16,345 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 223,093 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 11,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,877 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. 18.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty interests located in 582 counties and parishes in 26 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dorchester Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorchester Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.