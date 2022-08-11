Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Shares Gap Up to $26.43

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.43, but opened at $27.35. Dorchester Minerals shares last traded at $27.50, with a volume of 53 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Dorchester Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.24.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMLP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,696 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 23,169 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 609,720 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,066,000 after purchasing an additional 16,345 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 223,093 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 11,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,877 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. 18.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty interests located in 582 counties and parishes in 26 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.
