Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 8,781 Shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,781 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.13% of Park National worth $2,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Park National by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Park National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Park National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Park National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Park National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. 61.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRK opened at $133.51 on Thursday. Park National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.22 and a fifty-two week high of $145.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Park National ( NYSEAMERICAN:PRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.06. Park National had a net margin of 32.35% and a return on equity of 14.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Park National Co. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Park National’s payout ratio is 44.35%.

About Park National

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

