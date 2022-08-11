Brown Advisory Inc. Cuts Stake in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,108 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.49% of Midland States Bancorp worth $3,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSBI. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $4,934,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,594,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 384.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 26,451 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Midland States Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $632,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 82,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 21,258 shares during the period. 58.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Midland States Bancorp alerts:

Midland States Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of MSBI opened at $27.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.30 million, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.91. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.50 and a 12-month high of $30.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.06.

Insider Activity at Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MSBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 26.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 26,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,343.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 26,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,343.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry L. Mcdaniel acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.77 per share, with a total value of $61,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,775. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,800 shares of company stock valued at $122,976 in the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 22nd.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Midland States Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland States Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.