Brown Advisory Inc. Has $3.18 Million Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 273.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $3,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Aureus Asset Management LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 68 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $328.87 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $313.60 and its 200-day moving average is $372.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.85. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $283.72 and a 52 week high of $615.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 1.64.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.68. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 2,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.50, for a total transaction of $765,733.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,116. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $510.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $400.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $453.33.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

