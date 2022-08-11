Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 65.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,810 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $3,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $321,888,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Spotify Technology by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 23,228,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,672 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,825,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Spotify Technology by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,580,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,819,000 after purchasing an additional 665,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Spotify Technology by 699.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 669,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,775,000 after purchasing an additional 586,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Spotify Technology Stock Up 3.9 %

NYSE:SPOT opened at $120.09 on Thursday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12-month low of $89.03 and a 12-month high of $305.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of -86.40 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. Spotify Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SPOT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $210.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.65.

Spotify Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.