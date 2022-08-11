Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Acquired by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $3,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Public Storage by 158.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Public Storage by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Public Storage by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Public Storage by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 26,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,383 shares in the last quarter. 78.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Public Storage from $410.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Public Storage from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $410.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Public Storage from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Storage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.08.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

PSA stock opened at $345.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $347.17. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $292.32 and a fifty-two week high of $421.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 68.14%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

