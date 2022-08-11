Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $3,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $25,870,000. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,929,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,345,000 after buying an additional 344,336 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 298.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 375,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,802,000 after buying an additional 281,073 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,192,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,951,000 after buying an additional 242,344 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $11,256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $72.32 on Thursday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.81 and a fifty-two week high of $74.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.80.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 32.88%. The firm had revenue of $371.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Commerce Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CBSH shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Commerce Bancshares to $71.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Commerce Bancshares news, EVP Robert S. Holmes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total transaction of $140,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,033,436.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Robert S. Holmes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total value of $140,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,033,436.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Blackford F. Brauer purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.87 per share, for a total transaction of $344,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,779.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,150 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

See Also

