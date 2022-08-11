Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 607 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,125 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,605,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,427 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,477,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $9,926,512,000 after acquiring an additional 299,165 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Netflix by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,268,607 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,993,623,000 after purchasing an additional 50,911 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,192,197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,320,858,000 after purchasing an additional 209,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,643,284 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,002,180,000 after purchasing an additional 385,522 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Price Performance

Netflix stock opened at $244.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $700.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $196.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NFLX. Societe Generale dropped their price target on Netflix from $330.00 to $170.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Netflix from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Netflix from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on Netflix from $275.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Netflix to $196.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.92.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

