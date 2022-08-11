Brown Advisory Inc. Lowers Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 155,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,876 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $3,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STWD. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,907,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $456,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. 46.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STWD. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Starwood Property Trust to $25.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Shares of STWD stock opened at $23.94 on Thursday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.69 and a 1 year high of $26.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.02%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.69%.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

