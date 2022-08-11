iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,631 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,999,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,740,000 after purchasing an additional 858,585 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,886,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,391,000 after purchasing an additional 6,568,960 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,739,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,153,000 after purchasing an additional 723,835 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,143,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,364,000 after purchasing an additional 456,709 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,031,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,353,000 after purchasing an additional 48,533 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $75.00 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.62.

