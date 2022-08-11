Brown Advisory Inc. Cuts Stock Position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.11% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $3,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WTM. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $152,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at White Mountains Insurance Group

In other news, CAO Michaela Hildreth sold 100 shares of White Mountains Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,270.94, for a total transaction of $127,094.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,563 shares in the company, valued at $1,986,479.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Down 1.2 %

WTM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NYSE:WTM opened at $1,247.40 on Thursday. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $978.51 and a twelve month high of $1,291.50. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.25 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,243.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,140.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.