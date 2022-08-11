Brown Advisory Inc. Boosts Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,660 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $4,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in AMETEK by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in AMETEK by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 54,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,285,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AMETEK by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,279,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,246,685,000 after buying an additional 259,800 shares in the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of AMETEK to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.56.

AMETEK Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $127.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.24. The company has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.88. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.17 and a 1 year high of $148.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.72%.

AMETEK declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, May 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.