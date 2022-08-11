Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Position Reduced by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 60,685 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $4,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRM. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alarm.com during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 9,583.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $75.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 91.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.22. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.99 and a fifty-two week high of $90.69. The company has a quick ratio of 7.46, a current ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $212.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.93 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 10.76%. Alarm.com’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alarm.com news, Director Simone Wu sold 697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $44,426.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,879. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alarm.com news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $85,833.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,982.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Simone Wu sold 697 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $44,426.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,879. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,325 shares of company stock valued at $664,025. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

