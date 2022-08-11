Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 2,932 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $6,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagen in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagen in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Seagen in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Seagen in the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Seagen in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagen alerts:

Seagen Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $175.65 on Thursday. Seagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.43 and a 1-year high of $192.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.59 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $168.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.09. Seagen had a negative net margin of 41.61% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The company had revenue of $497.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -3.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on SGEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Seagen from $136.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Seagen from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Seagen from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Seagen from $160.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Seagen from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.46, for a total value of $127,775.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,752,443.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Seagen news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 34,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $6,234,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,175,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.46, for a total transaction of $127,775.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,752,443.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,680 shares of company stock worth $8,074,568 in the last quarter. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.