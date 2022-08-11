Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,697 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $6,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VNO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $756,928,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,208,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,049,000 after acquiring an additional 886,251 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 17,658.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 654,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,394,000 after acquiring an additional 650,729 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,945,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,453,000 after acquiring an additional 453,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 214.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 410,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,188,000 after acquiring an additional 280,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VNO opened at $29.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.41 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 5.13. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $27.35 and a one year high of $47.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.12.

Vornado Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.60). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $453.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 321.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VNO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Vornado Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.14.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

