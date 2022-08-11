John J. Morris Sells 22,795 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stock

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total transaction of $3,871,046.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,211,187.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of WM opened at $170.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $70.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.58 and a fifty-two week high of $172.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.28.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,313,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,597,207,000 after buying an additional 332,941 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,615,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,852,507,000 after buying an additional 673,451 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,612,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,331,000 after buying an additional 143,649 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 31.3% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,010,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $919,415,000 after buying an additional 1,433,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 4.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,533,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $889,809,000 after buying an additional 221,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WM shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.86.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

