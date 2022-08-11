Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:GO)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 10th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker forecasts that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Grocery Outlet’s current full-year earnings is $0.78 per share.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $897.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.80 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS.

Grocery Outlet Trading Down 6.4 %

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GO. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.30.

Grocery Outlet stock opened at $42.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.32 and a 200-day moving average of $35.19. Grocery Outlet has a one year low of $21.01 and a one year high of $46.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of -0.27.

Insider Activity

In other Grocery Outlet news, CFO Charles Bracher sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $1,500,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,897,819.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $72,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,763.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles Bracher sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $1,500,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,897,819.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 680,705 shares of company stock valued at $26,525,184. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,693,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 3,167.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 908,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,729,000 after acquiring an additional 880,693 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,192,000 after acquiring an additional 631,964 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,448,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,599,000 after acquiring an additional 605,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,339,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,587,000 after acquiring an additional 463,415 shares in the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Grocery Outlet

(Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

