Cowen Increases Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Price Target to $84.00

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Cowen to $84.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 8.45% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ORA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ormat Technologies from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Ormat Technologies from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.25.
Shares of NYSE:ORA opened at $91.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Ormat Technologies has a twelve month low of $60.32 and a twelve month high of $92.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.16 and its 200-day moving average is $77.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.20, a PEG ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.51.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,419,123 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $191,836,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 328,324 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,867,000 after buying an additional 4,463 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,193 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Ormat Technologies by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 7,334 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.
Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.
