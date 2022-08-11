Ajp Holding Company, Llc Acquires 5,534,881 Shares of Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) Stock

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Rating) major shareholder Ajp Holding Company, Llc acquired 5,534,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.84 per share, for a total transaction of $4,649,300.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 19,463,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,349,299.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Sonim Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Sonim Technologies stock opened at $0.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.67. Sonim Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $7.35. The firm has a market cap of $14.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.92.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sonim Technologies had a negative return on equity of 264.64% and a negative net margin of 65.77%. The company had revenue of $13.26 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sonim Technologies, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sonim Technologies stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SONM Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 220,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.15% of Sonim Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. The company offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, Sonim XP3, and Sonim XP3plus based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services.

