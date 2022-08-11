Thomas P. Gibbons Sells 105,062 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Stock

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $4,542,880.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,556,818.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of BK opened at $43.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.01. The stock has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $39.78 and a twelve month high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.56%.

BK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays set a $61.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of New York Mellon

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 48,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,404,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $555,083,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 141,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Featured Articles

