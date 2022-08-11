Jeffrey Sagansky Sells 100,000 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Stock

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $4,136,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,646,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,472,144.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WSC opened at $41.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.14. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $26.44 and a 52 week high of $42.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WSC. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

