Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for The Hershey Company Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:HSY)

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Hershey in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.13. The consensus estimate for Hershey’s current full-year earnings is $8.21 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hershey’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.16 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.13 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.95 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Get Hershey alerts:

HSY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.64.

Hershey Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $226.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $217.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.34. Hershey has a 52-week low of $167.80 and a 52-week high of $231.96.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.62% and a net margin of 16.76%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.80%.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 167,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.40, for a total value of $37,161,928.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total transaction of $334,000.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,697,203.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 167,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.40, for a total value of $37,161,928.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 861,438 shares of company stock valued at $189,878,552 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hershey

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Dell Group LLC grew its position in Hershey by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hershey by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hershey

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.