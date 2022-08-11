Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for HEICO Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:HEI)

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HEICO in a report released on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the aerospace company will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.63. The consensus estimate for HEICO’s current full-year earnings is $2.61 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HEICO’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Get HEICO alerts:

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $538.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.19 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 16.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS.

HEICO Price Performance

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on HEICO to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on HEICO from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered HEICO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.33.

Shares of HEICO stock opened at $161.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 66.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.72. HEICO has a 12 month low of $122.94 and a 12 month high of $162.22.

HEICO Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HEICO

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in HEICO by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 9,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in HEICO by 3,963.3% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in HEICO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,006,000. Hyman Charles D lifted its holdings in HEICO by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 94,656 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,533,000 after buying an additional 14,365 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HEICO by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 45,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

About HEICO

(Get Rating)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.