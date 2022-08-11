Analysts Set Expectations for Ichor Holdings, Ltd.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ichor in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 10th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ichor’s current full-year earnings is $3.27 per share.

Get Ichor alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Ichor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Ichor from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Ichor from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ichor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.80.

Ichor Price Performance

NASDAQ ICHR opened at $33.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $963.69 million, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.13 and its 200 day moving average is $31.75. Ichor has a fifty-two week low of $21.08 and a fifty-two week high of $51.98.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $329.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.14 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 5.37%. Ichor’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share.

Insider Transactions at Ichor

In other news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total value of $72,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,790.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total value of $72,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,790.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 12,249 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $328,885.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 61,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,640,266.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ichor

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Ichor during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Ichor by 232.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Ichor by 29.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Ichor during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Ichor by 525.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ichor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.