Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of ($1.35) Per Share

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) – Wedbush dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 8th. Wedbush analyst A. Argyrides now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.35) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.11). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Global Blood Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.65) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.17) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.62) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GBT. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $86.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair lowered Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBT opened at $66.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.88, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $73.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 0.83.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.07). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 170.37% and a negative net margin of 137.30%. The firm had revenue of $71.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.12) earnings per share.

In related news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $34,335.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,112 shares in the company, valued at $248,302. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBT. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $17,322,000. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,540,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 48.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,833,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,520,000 after purchasing an additional 595,983 shares in the last quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 59.1% during the first quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 1,182,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,955,000 after purchasing an additional 439,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,249,000.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

