Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Major Shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark Sells 34,530 Shares of Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 34,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $2,101,495.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at $8,054,760.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

& Robyn Jones Descendants Mark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 8th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 52,786 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total transaction of $3,131,265.52.

On Friday, August 5th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 42,336 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $2,442,787.20.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 44,382 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total transaction of $2,667,802.02.

On Monday, August 1st, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 33,472 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.95, for a total transaction of $1,872,758.40.

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD opened at $61.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.08 and a 200-day moving average of $64.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 562.60, a PEG ratio of 572.64 and a beta of 1.00. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $181.30.

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $53.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 265,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,493,000 after purchasing an additional 67,147 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after acquiring an additional 7,279 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 262,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,164,000 after buying an additional 36,228 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 176,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,862,000 after acquiring an additional 6,493 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GSHD shares. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. William Blair downgraded Goosehead Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.33.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

