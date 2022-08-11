Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) CFO David A. Gardella Sells 74,265 Shares of Stock

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) CFO David A. Gardella sold 74,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total value of $3,131,755.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,640,299.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
DFIN stock opened at $43.81 on Thursday. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.60 and a 52-week high of $52.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.90.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIN. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the second quarter worth $73,000. 91.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets – Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets – Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies – Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies – Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).
