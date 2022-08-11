Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) CFO David A. Gardella Sells 74,265 Shares of Stock

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) CFO David A. Gardella sold 74,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total value of $3,131,755.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,640,299.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Price Performance

DFIN stock opened at $43.81 on Thursday. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.60 and a 52-week high of $52.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIN. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the second quarter worth $73,000. 91.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DFIN shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

(Get Rating)

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets – Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets – Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies – Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies – Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

