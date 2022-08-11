Laura Alber Sells 40,000 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Stock

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.94, for a total value of $6,077,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,785,669.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Up 4.2 %

NYSE WSM opened at $154.50 on Thursday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.58 and a 1-year high of $223.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.64 and a 200-day moving average of $138.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.63.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 76.64% and a net margin of 13.74%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WSM. Citigroup dropped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $168.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Williams-Sonoma to $155.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Williams-Sonoma to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.69.

Institutional Trading of Williams-Sonoma

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after buying an additional 7,085 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,935,000. Institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Articles

