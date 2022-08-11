Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) PT Raised to $65.00 at Evercore ISI

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Evercore ISI to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 44.03% from the stock’s previous close.

EXAS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $81.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Shares of Exact Sciences stock opened at $45.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 1.32. Exact Sciences has a 52-week low of $35.34 and a 52-week high of $108.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.37.

In other news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 4,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $208,005.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,722,754.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $43,581.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,561.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 4,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $208,005.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,754.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,701 shares of company stock valued at $251,872. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Exact Sciences by 6.1% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,323,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,001,531,000 after acquiring an additional 827,948 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Exact Sciences by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 395,186 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,756,000 after acquiring an additional 26,058 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 16.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 10.4% in the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 7,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 38.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 25,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 7,081 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

