Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) PT Raised to $65.00 at Evercore ISI

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Evercore ISI to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 44.03% from the stock’s previous close.
EXAS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $81.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.
Exact Sciences Stock Up 4.8 %
Shares of Exact Sciences stock opened at $45.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 1.32. Exact Sciences has a 52-week low of $35.34 and a 52-week high of $108.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.37.
Insider Transactions at Exact Sciences
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exact Sciences
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Exact Sciences by 6.1% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,323,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,001,531,000 after acquiring an additional 827,948 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Exact Sciences by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 395,186 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,756,000 after acquiring an additional 26,058 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 16.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 10.4% in the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 7,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 38.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 25,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 7,081 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.
Exact Sciences Company Profile
Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Exact Sciences (EXAS)
- 3 Stable Growth Stocks for Bumpy Times
- Large And Small Oil-And-Gas Stocks See Post-Earnings Bounce
- The 2 Dow Stocks with Decade-Long Win Streaks on the Line
- Could Rite Aid Be an Acquisition Target, Again?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.