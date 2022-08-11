Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Price Target Cut to $12.00

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Benchmark to $12.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Benchmark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 84.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Holley from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Holley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Imperial Capital started coverage on Holley in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Holley from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Holley in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.53.

Shares of NYSE HLLY opened at $6.49 on Tuesday. Holley has a 52 week low of $5.68 and a 52 week high of $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.14 and its 200 day moving average is $11.40.

Holley ( NYSE:HLLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $200.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.70 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Holley will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Holley in the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Holley by 1,196.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 9,115 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Holley in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Holley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Holley during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

