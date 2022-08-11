Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Issued By Oppenheimer

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 8th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.11) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.15). The consensus estimate for Global Blood Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.65) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.08) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($4.68) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on GBT. SVB Leerink lowered Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $68.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.04.

Global Blood Therapeutics Stock Performance

Global Blood Therapeutics stock opened at $66.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.60. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $73.02. The company has a current ratio of 6.88, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.07). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 137.30% and a negative return on equity of 170.37%. The company had revenue of $71.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.12) earnings per share.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $34,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,112 shares in the company, valued at $248,302. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Blood Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 75.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,015,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 44.3% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $577,000.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

