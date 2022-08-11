Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Coverage Initiated at Imperial Capital

Research analysts at Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 54.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Holley in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Holley from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Holley from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Holley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Holley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.53.

Holley Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of HLLY opened at $6.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.40. Holley has a fifty-two week low of $5.68 and a fifty-two week high of $14.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Holley

Holley ( NYSE:HLLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $200.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.70 million. Holley’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Holley will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Holley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Holley by 1,196.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 9,115 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Holley during the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Holley during the second quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Holley during the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

About Holley

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

