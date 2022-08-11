The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Price Target Cut to $78.00

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays to $78.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.73% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.27.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $66.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.02. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a one year low of $61.59 and a one year high of $78.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Activity

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.63. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 2,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $166,372.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,475.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hartford Financial Services Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,375,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,414,434,000 after buying an additional 225,635 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,973,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,309,954,000 after buying an additional 508,977 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,574,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $543,925,000 after buying an additional 127,350 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,612,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $403,036,000 after buying an additional 307,231 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,183,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $288,860,000 after buying an additional 77,493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Articles

