Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Director John B. Shoven Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) Director John B. Shoven sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.11, for a total value of $3,722,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,604.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $186.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $51.03 billion, a PE ratio of 66.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.59. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.32 and a 1 year high of $192.70.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The company had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadence Design Systems

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 15.6% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.4% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 21,966 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.9% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 22.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 96,926 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,540,000 after acquiring an additional 17,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,642,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.