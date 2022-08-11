Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Price Target Cut to $17.00

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Compass Point to $17.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Compass Point’s price target suggests a potential upside of 42.38% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on Global Medical REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.
Global Medical REIT Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of GMRE opened at $11.94 on Tuesday. Global Medical REIT has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $18.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.31 million, a P/E ratio of 62.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.
Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.
