Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Price Target Cut to $17.00

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Compass Point to $17.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Compass Point’s price target suggests a potential upside of 42.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on Global Medical REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

Global Medical REIT Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of GMRE opened at $11.94 on Tuesday. Global Medical REIT has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $18.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.31 million, a P/E ratio of 62.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Global Medical REIT

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMRE. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the first quarter worth $24,828,000. Aew Capital Management L P lifted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 18.2% in the first quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 3,423,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,865,000 after purchasing an additional 527,973 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 666,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,480,000 after acquiring an additional 258,537 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,443,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 871,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,463,000 after buying an additional 187,315 shares during the period. 68.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.