McKesson (NYSE:MCK) PT Raised to $384.00 at Cowen

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at Cowen to $384.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.78% from the stock’s current price.

MCK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Argus cut shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.62.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Stock Up 1.4 %

MCK opened at $359.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.63. McKesson has a twelve month low of $193.89 and a twelve month high of $359.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $325.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McKesson

In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.90, for a total value of $68,322.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,096,095.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.42, for a total value of $50,627.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,318.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.90, for a total value of $68,322.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,096,095.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 58,512 shares of company stock worth $19,103,825 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in McKesson by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,171,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,976,000 after acquiring an additional 269,506 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in McKesson by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,808,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,505,000 after acquiring an additional 68,645 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in McKesson by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,965,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,096,000 after acquiring an additional 235,874 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in McKesson by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,705,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,098,000 after acquiring an additional 168,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,822,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,869,000 after acquiring an additional 14,676 shares in the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.