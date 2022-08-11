Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) PT Raised to $58.00

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Citigroup to $58.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.04% from the stock’s current price.

IR has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.09.

Shares of IR opened at $51.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.64. Ingersoll Rand has a 52-week low of $39.28 and a 52-week high of $62.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

