Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) CEO Raymond W. Cohen Sells 44,000 Shares

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $3,099,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,540,289.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Axonics Stock Performance

AXNX stock opened at $71.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.40. Axonics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.41 and a twelve month high of $79.81.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $68.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.05 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 16.34% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The business’s revenue was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXNX. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Axonics by 401.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Axonics by 64.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Axonics by 14.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Axonics by 15.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 99.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AXNX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Axonics from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Axonics from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Axonics from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Axonics from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Axonics from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Axonics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.86.

About Axonics

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

Featured Articles

