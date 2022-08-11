Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) CEO Raymond W. Cohen Sells 44,000 Shares

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $3,099,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,540,289.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Axonics Stock Performance
AXNX stock opened at $71.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.40. Axonics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.41 and a twelve month high of $79.81.
Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $68.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.05 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 16.34% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The business’s revenue was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AXNX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Axonics from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Axonics from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Axonics from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Axonics from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Axonics from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Axonics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.86.
About Axonics
Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.
