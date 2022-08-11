Phebe N. Novakovic Sells 71,461 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Stock

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,360,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

General Dynamics Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $230.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $220.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.48. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $188.64 and a 12-month high of $254.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $63.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.87.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of General Dynamics

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 42.64%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GD. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in General Dynamics by 166.2% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 113,367 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,634,000 after buying an additional 70,775 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,175,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,652 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on GD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen set a $260.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.71.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

