Credit Suisse Group Cuts Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target to $394.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group to $394.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GNRC. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Generac from $556.00 to $485.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet cut Generac from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Generac from $425.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Generac from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $414.86.

Generac Stock Performance

GNRC stock opened at $259.64 on Tuesday. Generac has a 12-month low of $197.94 and a 12-month high of $524.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Activity at Generac

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Generac had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Generac will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.81, for a total value of $1,069,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 615,975 shares in the company, valued at $131,701,614.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Generac

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Generac by 260.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Generac by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,591,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $911,966,000 after acquiring an additional 20,575 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Generac by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 117,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,368,000 after buying an additional 19,576 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Generac by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 93,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,959,000 after purchasing an additional 7,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Generac by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

