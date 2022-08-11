Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Major Shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark Sells 52,786 Shares of Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 52,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $3,131,265.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,850,942.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

& Robyn Jones Descendants Mark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 10th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 34,530 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $2,101,495.80.

On Friday, August 5th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 42,336 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $2,442,787.20.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 44,382 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total value of $2,667,802.02.

On Monday, August 1st, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 33,472 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.95, for a total value of $1,872,758.40.

Goosehead Insurance Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $61.88 on Thursday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $181.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.08 and a 200 day moving average of $64.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 562.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 572.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Trading of Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $53.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the second quarter valued at about $375,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 36.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 9,323 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 43.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 29.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 11,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 10.8% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GSHD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. William Blair downgraded Goosehead Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.33.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Further Reading

