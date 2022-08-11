New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Chairman Lewis Cirne Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $2,028,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 45,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,072,063.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Lewis Cirne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 6th, Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $1,570,500.00.

On Tuesday, June 7th, Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total transaction of $1,518,000.00.

On Friday, May 20th, Lewis Cirne sold 2,000 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total value of $92,960.00.

New Relic Price Performance

NEWR opened at $69.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.88. New Relic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.66 and a 1-year high of $129.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

New Relic ( NYSE:NEWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $205.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.92 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 68.32% and a negative net margin of 27.05%. Equities research analysts anticipate that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NEWR shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen cut their price target on New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on New Relic from $96.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of New Relic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.50.

Institutional Trading of New Relic

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in New Relic by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in New Relic by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,333 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of New Relic in the 4th quarter valued at $528,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in New Relic by 155.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,994 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Relic

(Get Rating)

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

