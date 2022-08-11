Benchmark Lowers Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Price Target to $54.00

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Benchmark to $54.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Benchmark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on EXAS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $83.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Exact Sciences Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $45.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Exact Sciences has a 12-month low of $35.34 and a 12-month high of $108.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.37. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 1.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Exact Sciences

In other news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $43,581.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,561.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 4,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $208,005.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,754.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $43,581.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,561.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,701 shares of company stock valued at $251,872. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 633 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,669 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 640 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exact Sciences

(Get Rating)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

Further Reading

