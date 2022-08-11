Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Director Andreas Wicki Sells 71,447 Shares of Stock

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) Director Andreas Wicki sold 71,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $3,758,826.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,012,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,466,054.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Andreas Wicki also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 4th, Andreas Wicki sold 12,640 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total value of $665,748.80.

HRMY opened at $52.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.20 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.20 and a 12 month high of $57.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.05). Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 60.12% and a net margin of 15.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harmony Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.86.

Institutional Trading of Harmony Biosciences

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 654.7% in the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 233,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,241,000 after purchasing an additional 202,293 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 17.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $522,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 32.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $76,000. 75.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

